La La Anthony And Marcus Summers Hilariously Fail Viral Dance Challenge

La La Anthony and Martial Artist Marcus Summers of the Movies have oftentimes been unjust because of really good viral dance challenges-an excellent testing for the ever-so-penalty-funny Dancing Dynasty. This window of being horrible in partnership with their coordination choice was posted on social media, generating hilarious responses and jokes from fans who loved watching their clumsiness.

La La Anthony‘s Instagram post read: “We did our best 😳😂😳” with a tag for Marvin Summer. They attempted to emulate a choreography to somewhat cryptic lyrics that went “You better say I like you, you better well” and “I hit you good, you sleeping good for real.” They just couldn’t get their timing right, their movements lacked synchronization-one-third comical and two-thirds ironic.

The comments came through instantly, with one of many stating, “What challenge was ya’ll doing? 😂😂😂😂.” One after another, the laughing responses followed: “Bloopers🤣🤣,” “the mentally one. Mentally challenged😂😂.”

“The blind leading the blind” was another user apt description for their rendition, which triggered an outburst of agreement and laughter from the community. It struck a chord with the users because it accurately describes basically two people clueless about the routine trying to lead each other through it.

Really, probably the most relatable comment came from an observer when they said, “I watched it with no sound and it stilllll pissed me off” (laughing emoji), insinuating that even without the musical reference, the badly done routine was displeasing to watch. Another user followed that one up saying she was “looking at LaLa mouth like she knowwww the song!!! The delay in the dance was killing me,” putting a spotlight on the contrast between Anthony’s confidence and the actual dance.

“This can’t be the same dance Chris Brown did 😂😂😂,” remarked one viewer drawing attention to the comparison with the original performer. Following that, there was “I just spit out my coffee laughing at this 🤣,” which just goes to show how far their rendition had veered away from professional execution.

Commented Anthony’s own friend: “This is not what we practiced!!!! You were the best one doing it!!!😭😭😭😭😭 Redo!!!” Another one joined in, stating, “you understanding the assignment and doing the assignment is two different things. 😂😂,” something many who’ve failed at viral dance challenges could probably relate to.

Another one simply stated “Nope 🙂 do it again … 5,6,7,8 . 😂,” which pretty much means going back to basics; “give them an E for effort 🤪,” was the appreciative response to that bad effort.

The laughter is louder than criticism in most scenarios of which these are an example. Another user insinuates, “These niggas put the challenge, in challenge,” meaning they genuinely became the emblem of having to struggle in attempting something difficult. Another comment reads, “Yall loud and wrong 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” narrating the vibe created of being confidently mistaken that made the video so much fun.

Having a whole host of laurels under her belt for numerous television shows and being formerly married to NBA great Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony has built her persona around being relatable and real. This just solidifies it: she is really free-spirited and can laugh at herself when things go awry. Summers appeared to finally share that same good humor of public self-destruction with her.

All this may explain that the clip is a reminder for viewers that even Celebs fail when it comes to viral trends and that sometimes the better entertainment is not always the perfect ones but the ones that go hilariously wrong. In a time when social media is put out there to flaunt only polished and perfect moments, Anthony and Summers sharing their downfall are such a refreshing breath of air; one can only assume this must have done a lot in solidifying the relationship with the fans, who would much rather have something real than something perfect.

Basically, the failed dance challenge engaged more people and gave them more laughter than the success ever could have, thereby cementing the two stars firmly into the mankind instead of celebrity world. To really laugh at oneself when something goes wrong instead of getting caught in the ugly puddle of self-pity is really a huge strength. Her recent work includes a new body butter and a powerful Rikers Island initiative.