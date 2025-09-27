X/@kylieminogue

Kylie Minogue has, by now, been nominated for three ARIAs: Best Australian Live Act, Best Solo Artist, and Best Pop Release for the album, ‘Tension II’. The pop superstar expressed her joy and urged the public, the Lovers, to come out en masse to vote for the Best Australian Live Act Award, the only prize open to public ruins. This should come as icing on an explosive year in her life, fuelled by ‘Tension’ and roadshow success. Her recent European tour was a major part of this success.

An awe-inspiring feeling. Kylie Minogue has taken her time to celebrate an equally huge achievement in this land by garnering a triple nomination at the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards. She recorded a heartfelt message to say she was overwhelmed and honored to be recognized among her peers.

Her nominations are for Best Australian Live Act, Best Solo Artist, and Best Pop Release for her hit-packed album ‘Tension II’. But there’s a special twist to one of those categories. The award for Best Australian Live Act is decided by the public. And Minogue wasted no time reaching out to her dedicated fan base with the playful message, “over to you Lovers!!” alongside a teasing emoji. This is a direct call to action for her worldwide fans to decide who will win yet another trophy.

Less than an hour after an adoring follower said from Colombia that she should perform live right there at the ceremony, so that Tension would go onstage, it became clear how much her global audience wants to see the show even if it is telecast.

Another fan wrote in Portuguese, inquiring about a complete video of the Tension Tour: “Not just the audio, but the whole show on video as well!” They further implored them to return to Brazil soon. This maybe just goes to double proof on how recent Tension Tour has left fans craving more and ready to relive the journey. The tour included memorable stops, such as a heartfelt show in Lisbon.

One user jumped into the fun with a joke about the competition — “Well you’ve only got Russell Crowe and Paul Hogan as competition,” they said, naming two iconic but arguably less musically relevant Australian legends. That witty observation got straight to the point, implying Minogue’s roadmap to victory may be clearer than expected.

Numerous comments expressed views that the nominations were well deserved and that they should have been given ages ago. “Queen of Pop energy unstoppable” and an another opinion that she should win them all. Those numerical reactions are only to reinforce her status as a darling in-state and an international pop powerhouse. Her performances are known for their inclusive spirit, including a celebratory rainbow-themed performance.

With this wave of nominations, Kylie Minogue is now officially marking an era of career resurgence. The arrival of ‘Padam Padam’ and the broader ‘Tension’ project to the new generation was an absolute joy for the old generation of devotees. The ARIAs are a definite confirmation that both pale recent releases and recent successes are commercially and critically acknowledged within the Australian music industry.

With the opening of voting for Best Australian Live Act, power now rests with the Lovers. Kylie Minogue has surely done her part, wowing the world with her tour. Now it’s their turn to say “thank you” and put her over the top in this reward show. That bond between Lovers and the artist is one of a kind and this public voting is one fine example on how both can work hand in hand to appear. The outcome will surely be the most anticipated.