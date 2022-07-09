Kylie Jenner's new outfit did not impress internet users

Kylie Jenner used to be one of the hottest girls on the popular TV network.

However, over time, the balance of power has changed - and the star herself, it seems, is not too interested in competing with her sisters. Instead, she decided to focus entirely on her own brand and is quite active in developing the business.

Naturally, Kylie most often participates in the shooting on her own. At the same time, she chooses outfits for campaigns almost more carefully than for red carpets.

However, this time Jenner obviously miscalculated with the outfit. The other day she published pictures from filming a reality show about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The celebrity chose a tight-fitting sand-colored outfit that harmonized perfectly with her skin color. True, this, coupled with the fabric's numerous folds, let Kylie down.

Internet users criticized the outfit of the star, and the girl herself began to be compared with various fantastic creatures.

"Why does she always choose outfits with a lot of folds in the fabric?", "Does not look too neat," "The dress seems wrinkled and sloppy," "I think she looks like a mummy in this outfit," "Looks like a mummy or a zombie," "With such a figure, it was possible to choose a better dress," the star's subscribers respond in the comments.

The mother of two was shown walking out of her trailer toward a nearby sound stage.

Another shot posed against the golf cart and showed its side profile.

For Kylie's last glamor shot, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics stepped back inside her trailer to capture the pair in all their glory.

Once the day's filming was over, Kylie stepped out of the seat and into the driver's seat of one of her luxury cars.

But before taking off, she took a moment to thank fans for showing 'love' for Kylie Cosmetics' latest drop.