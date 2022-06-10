Kylie Jenner shared with fans her photo in a 'naked' swimsuit

After the birth of her second child, Kylie Jenner began to post bikini photos much less frequently, which is why her followers became so animated when the star of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" broke almost six months of silence remember, Kylie and Travis Scott became parents for the second time in February 2022, the couple had a son.

First, the 24-year-old billionaire posted on her personal account a picture taken from afar, in which she is relaxing on a sun lounger in a two-piece swimsuit. A couple of weeks later, Kylie shared a candid photo shoot for her Kylieskin brand: she was dressed in a very sexy knitted lavender one-piece swimsuit.

Now the younger Jenner is relaxing with friends on the lake, and from there, she shares bikini photos with fans almost daily.

A couple of hours ago, the star made a post with a rather candid picture in which she is in an unusual swimsuit that imitates bare breasts.

If you do not look closely at the photo, it may seem that the girl is completely naked, and because of the atypical angle, in principle, it is difficult to understand whether you see a swimsuit or Kylie's bare chest. The caption under the post is appropriate: "Release the nipple."

Fans are in awe of Jenner's courage. The post has already collected more than eight million likes and several thousand comments, in which followers confess their love for Jenner and also say that she is perfect.

In a previous post, Kylie Cosmetics' new make-up collection, created with the participation of Kylie's older sister, Kendall Jenner, went on sale yesterday. And a few days earlier, the young billionaire announced this launch on one of the social platforms, posting a couple of photos where they pose in skimpy lavender outfits.