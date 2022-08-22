Kylie Jenner Responds To Troll Who Mocked Her Lips

One fan discovered on her own that Kylie Jenner is honest about her lip enhancements, admitting when she had had work done and defending herself when she hadn't when the Kardashians star responded to the user's social media insult.

The 25-year-old former KKW Beauty model and Stassie Karanikolaou, her best friend, uploaded a video to TikTok on Saturday, August 21. With Jenner's "Favorite" by Ciara playing in the background, the buddies, who were both rockings fitted black tops and huge lips, posed for photos prom-style.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics retaliated with a comment of her own after someone responded, "The lips, please," along with the emojis for sweating, grimacing, and a skull. The rest of the reality star's 2 million followers responded to her clap back in the remarks area, so her reaction wasn't lost on them.

"It's the filter, but turn it off." After that, I'd weep myself to sleep," commented one supporter. Another person responded, perhaps defending the first, saying, "'It's the filter but go off like they don't look the same without the filter too.

Jenner's vehement response to her detractors is merely the most recent in a series. Earlier this month, the inventor of Kylie Skin attacked makeup artist Kevin James Bennett for allegedly failing to wear the required protective gear while she was in the Kylie Cosmetics lab and "gaslighting followers" in the process.

Because I'm calling out their cosmetic queen, I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans will come after me. But WTF @kyliejenner," the beauty expert said on August 5 in response to Jenner's Instagram post that showed her wearing a lab coat and using Kylie Cosmetics products.

"As a part of my profession as a cosmetic developer, I collaborate with cosmetic manufacturers and their labs. I have never been permitted to enter a lab or a manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, a mask, and disposable GLOVES.