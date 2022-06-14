Kylie Jenner met her ex-boyfriend at a party

The other day, Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga were spotted at the same party as model Anastasia Karanikolaou in Los Angeles.

Of course, the Western media could not miss such a newsbreak, as the reality star appeared at the event alone, without a new lover and father of her children, Travis Scott .

Whether the ex-lovers communicated is unknown, but Kylie looked great for a meeting with her ex. The star chose a silver Thierry Mugler corset with a plunging neckline and navy blue wide-leg jeans with a high waist. A small black shoulder bag and dark sunglasses completed the look.

Recall that Kylie and Tyga started dating in 2014 when she was only 17 years old. The relationship of the lovers was difficult - they either converged or diverged.

And in 2017, the stars finally broke up, citing a big age difference. But then there were rumors on the Web that the rapper was cheating on the reality star. "There was no drama; we just decided... I decided because I'm really young.

I don't want to look back in five years and feel like he took something from me, although in fact, he is not such a person," Kylie admitted then on the Life of Kylie show.

Despite a difficult past, Kylie and Tyga have remained on good terms. "We are not friends, but we are fine. If I happen to meet him somewhere, I always wish him the best," the star said on The Andy Cohen Show in June 2021.

Allowing the lock of her well to fall straight, the star gave a charming palette of evening make-up as she rolled her eyes behind a pair of large shades.

The reality star added a pop color to her look with a neon manicure as she carried her luggage in a small baguette shoulder bag.