Kylie Jenner Met An Ecstatic Admirer And Was Criticized For Her 'Attitude'

Fans are criticizing reality star Kylie Jenner , for reportedly having a "poor attitude."

The "Kardashians" star is receiving criticism online after a picture of her seeming unimpressed while taking a picture with an ecstatic fan viral video.

On Wednesday, Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits line was officially introduced at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

At the step-and-repeat of the event, LA-based producer Alexa May Rhodes tweeted a TikTok video of herself approaching Jenner for a photo.

Throughout the brief video, Jenner, 25, barely acknowledged Rhodes and avoided making eye contact with her.

Producer Rhodes for Refinery29 posted the TikTok video, "Interviewed the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what a time," ostensibly unaware of the criticism Jenner would get from haters online.

Fans were outraged by the video, which has received over 530,000 views and hundreds of comments. One user said, "She didn't look happy at all." "Not even a word, a smile, or a hug? Naaaaa" wrote another. Another person added, "You can feel how much affection she has for her followers.

Another witness said, "She didn't even glance at her or acknowledge her."

"No real interaction. What a loss. I would want to "win" everybody over. They literally rely on these people for assistance. What a wasted chance," someone concluded.

Jenner has not yet responded to the criticism in public. The makeup tycoon's representative did not answer Page Six's inquiry for information right away.

Wednesday night, the entire Kardashian crew was out in force to support Jenner's debut. For the occasion, Jenner opted for a body-hugging, button-down dress for a more polished appearance.

Kim Kardashian opted for a traditional all-black Balenciaga ensemble, while Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner accompanied Kylie with identical Barbiecore pink outfits.

In a previous post, Kylie Jenner responded to a TikTok troll who made fun of her infamously large lips.

The reality star released a video of herself dancing with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, over the weekend, and that's when everything started to happen.