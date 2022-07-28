Kylie Jenner Makes Hints That She Is Expecting Again

Following a mysterious social media message, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott can no longer deny pregnancy speculations. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics chose to smear her boyfriend’s most recent post with a plethora of pregnancy emoticons.

Many admirers interpreted this action as hinting at the intriguing situation a young mother might find herself in. Because Kylie gave birth to a son in February, but fans still don’t know his name, so this news strongly impacted the crowd.

These emojis can be standard lingo for Gen Zers when they find someone beautiful, albeit Jenner herself did not confirm subscribers’ expectations.

As soon as the fans began discussing a secret engagement or even a wedding of a couple in love, pregnancy rumors started to surface. Kylie, her sisters, and friends allegedly attended a group dinner on July 20, 2022. The only person wearing white during the event was the hero, while everyone else was dressed in black.

The name Cactus Jack, which is the name of Travis Scott’s label with the date of the purported wedding – December 10, 2022 appeared in the wedding registration, confirming the rumors that it was some sort of bachelorette party.

Representatives for Jenner claimed that this was a falsehood and that the proud parents would continue to be single in the near future. Anyhow, as winter approaches, we will undoubtedly be able to discern whether Jenner and Scott are husband and wife. Time will judge the lovers.

The entrepreneur and musician are not yet legally wed, but as you are aware, their bond grew considerably with the birth of their second child. So it should come as no surprise that Travis and Kylie have decided to have another child.

Remember how Chris Jenner, Kylie’s mother, meticulously monitored her daughter’s spending?

Furthermore, Focus She talked about the Mother’s Day 2022 present Travis Scott sent Kylie Jenner. The pianist gave a million blossoms to his beloved.