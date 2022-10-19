Kylie Jenner Has Made Public Her Plans To Enter The Beverage Industry

The star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" has purchased a stake in the effervescent beverage company Glow Beverages. It will serve as a marketing ambassador for the company alongside the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott.

On Tuesday, Kylie shared on Instagram photos of herself wearing only a bikini and sipping a beverage while posing in the pool with the remark, "It's the GLOW for me." I'm thrilled to be joining the team at @drinkglow.

Kylie, who is 25, is already a huge player in the beauty industry, but this is her first venture into the beverage market. 818 is the name of her sister Kendall Jenner's tequila brand, and she is 26 years old. They will now have some mixers to carry along with them to family events in addition to their libations.

According to the company's website, Glow makes nutritionally enhanced beverages with tastes like mango apricot, fiery watermelon, and cherry lime.

In addition, the company announced the news on its Instagram account, writing, "We wish to greet our equity shareholder Kylie Jenner." The post included a quotation from the celebrity in which she said, "I've always been fascinated in the water and health drink area."

Excitingly, my role as an ambassador for GLOW enables me to provide my support to a product that is bringing about fundamental changes in the industry. In the past, functional waters did not contain carbonation, and sparkling waters lacked any sort of flavoring or additives. Page Six stated in a recent article that Kendall's tequila has been very successful.

She kicked it off the year before with a star-studded event in Los Angeles that renowned friends like Hailey Baldwin, Kate Hudson, and Katy Perry joined. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie were also in attendance. Page Six was informed by an insider that Kendall had become an overnight tequila mogul.