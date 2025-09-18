Kylie Jenner Celebrates Kylie Cosmetics Milestone With Beauty Inc Award

Instagram/@kyliejenner

From a giant business anniversary to another giant business anniversary. This reality-star-turned-mogul recently celebrated an eminently prestigious professional accolade, commemorating ten whole years of monumental success of Kylie Cosmetics. She was honored by giants from the industry, Beauty Inc and WWD, and she publicly thanked them for it.

Advertisement

In all its simplicity, this post basically screams “flex.” This lady started with just one lip kit and built an empire around it. The post is purely business, with no fluff—just a queen giving her acknowledgement to the throne. Ten years in beauty is no small stature, especially in the hyper-competitive universe she more or less created for herself; hence, the celebration is not everything: it is a loud statement of relevant strength.

At this point, the internet was definitely unable to remain silent. And so the comment section turned into a mixed bag of praise, excitement, and…well…old-fashioned internet messiness.

One fan perfectly summed up Jenner’s multi-hyphenate life, writing, “Let’s go 🥳! She’s a business woman! She’s a mommy 😍!” So spot on, these two things probably make her public persona so relatable to so many people—just ad hoc juggling of it all whilst doing so with style.

Another commentor seemed far more focused on Jenner‘s powerful presence within the announcement: “All covered up and oh so classy @kyliejenner you are stunning 😍.” The people have noticed this shift to a more mature, refined glow for her brand imagery and are definitely here for it.

Praise continued with: “Oh you ate this up. 🔥🔥🔥” and “Kylie in control and so gorgeous! 😍😍😍,” basically describing the fact that she keeps on presenting a dominating presence which her people adore.

Of course, all of the comments weren’t nice along the way. Repetitive spammy requests “I need 2k followers 🔥🔥” from the same user popped up an absurd number of times. And then, oddly, there were these proposals that could be considered…a little unconventional. “there my sugar mamma you got the sugar i got the pipe,” one user said.

Amidst that noise, a comment resonated: “Continue to work hard for your family!” This is a reminder that to many, in all the glitz, they see her hustle as invested in taking care of her kids. That is a storyline with which they deeply resonate.

Kylie Cosmetics turned every celebrity beauty line upside down and perhaps even commenced the whole of influencer-made makeup hype. Ten years down the line is proof enough that amidst such an infinitely crowded market, the brand’s resilience still remains. That award from Beauty Inc and WWD is not just some awards with fanfare, but pure industry recognition.

Advertisement

So yeah, the girl definitely has plans on continuing. But after marking the tenth-year milestone, she ain’t stopping in the slightest. The post is her victory lap, yet feels more like a pit stop along the way of an even longer marathon. The brand is undergoing change. So is its founder. She recently declared a prank war on her family and continues to expand her empire with new ventures like Khy, for which she teased a new collection.