Kylie Jenner Came Out In the Most Elegant Mini Dress

After the birth of her second baby, who was born in February 2022, the whole world is discussing what relationship developed between Kylie Jenner and the father of her two children, Travis Scott .

Many media believe that the stars are engaged, and Kylie sometimes stirs up rumors about her imminent wedding herself. How things are in reality is unknown, but Jenner and Scott look happy.

On July 9, the lovers were spotted on a date in Los Angeles: the couple went for a romantic dinner at the Catch restaurant. Kylie and Travis held hands the whole time.

Kylie chose to go out in a coral mini dress with long sleeves and wraparound draperies. The outfit accentuated her shape.

Peep-toe shoes to match the dress completed the look. The blue Hermès Kelly Mini was the final touch of the outfit.

Kylie also wore nude makeup and styled her hair into light waves. Travis chose a simple look, wearing a sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers. A bright hat and a diamond necklace completed the rapper's bow.

In a previous post, In 2017, the love story of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began. They had known each other for a long time but fell in love with each other at the Coachella music festival.

Since then, Kylie has accompanied Travis everywhere: they went out together, and the star went on tour with her lover. The rapper even dedicated the track Butterfly Effect to Jenner.

On February 1, 2018, their first daughter, Stormy Webster, was born. At the same time, rumors about the engagement of the stars appeared on the Web: Kylie, from time to time, showed the fans a ring on that very finger.

But these rumors were not confirmed, and in the fall of 2019, Jenner and Scott broke up. But it didn't end there. A year later, the stars decided to give each other another chance.