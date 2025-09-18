Kyle Richards Shares Joyful Wedding Photobooth Moments From Alexia's Celebration

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Kyle Richards gave her followers a sneak peek into the wedding celebrations of her daughter Alexia, including some fun photobooth moments with family and friends. The diamonds of a wedding with all its splendor came out on Instagram by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, capturing the festive aura of the important occasion along with the surrounding close family bonds. Having an inside look into such a big family achievement took instant hold of curious followers, eager to know the details and about the missing family members from the occasion.

The photographs from the wedding could not have narrated the story better. It read, “It wouldn’t be a celebration without @hollywood_photobooth 📸,” with Richards posting numerous photobooth strips from the wedding celebrations. The casual tone was actually quite a contrast to the grandeur of the event, the celebration of her daughter Alexia’s wedding, something fans of the reality series have been waiting for.

It was the few photos and the presence or absence of certain personalities that really started to stir from within. As speculation about family dynamics grew, comments started flowing in from viewers pinpointing that Kim Richards’ daughters are seen in the photo while Kim herself is nowhere to be found: “Where is your Sister Kim ???” one user asked aloud, and another wrote in French: “Kim richards est où?” which translates to “Where is Kim Richards?”

One of the comments really hit the nail, touching these family ties: it reads, “I love how Kim’s daughters are still close to you and the family,” with heart emojis sent along with it, hoping that a few scenes may be in the next season of RHOBH. Another went, “It’s so heartwarming seeing Kim’s daughters ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” giving so much meaning crying to how deeply these family relationships stir an audience.

While this buzz about families was exciting to follow, the spotlight was Alexia’s big day. “So happy for Alexia!! ❤️,” one fan said; “Omg Alexia’s dress was STUNNING 😍 proud mama I’m sure,” said another. And the photobooth got some real love too: “Love a photobooth idea at the wedding such a cool & fun. My favorite is the last one. Happily ever after soo sweet 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Some others picked up with an observant tone, “Is that Portia in the red dress?” inquiring of yet another family member, while others went with, “The groom looks like David Guest,” in a very curious comparison. They then delved into Brandyland: “Who’s the Marcia Brady look alike?” hence showing how these photos triggered so many responses.

While not all set-in-stone positive, most of the commentary tried to maintain respect for the event. One user almost started with “I didn’t like the mother of the bride d” (and stopped there), but another bluntly stated, “Please make her go away,” to which someone responded that if she was so disliked, they should just unfollow her.

Taken as a whole, the responses show just how invested fans have become in Richards family milestones and in relationships. From happiness about Alexia to speculating about who’s been missed at so many family occasions, the photobooth has offered yet another chapter in this ongoing public saga of a reality television family. The whole affair stretched itself from inception of joy to questioning and sometimes outright criticism, saying much about the complex ties between reality stars and their audiences, whereby a personal celebration turns into public discourse. The joyful moment and continuous interest in the family’s storyline are captured in all their glory in Kyle Richards’ photobooth post of the wedding.

