Kyle Richards Hosts Star-Studded Gathering At Sliving Manor

An image shared by Kyle Richards was the extant articulation of affluence in an alcove of assorted mortals gathered inside Kyle’s house, which she alternatively referred to as ‘Sliving Manor.’ The simple words from a RHOBH star about having fun generated a skyline panorama of emotions with regard to appearances, family resemblances, and a gutter-worthy review.

This was a post from Kyle herself: dry, sharp, and sprinkled with Beverly Hills sidelong glitz. It was brimming with smiles, name brands, and that unmistakable ambiance of a highest-profile event. But, in reality, the real event was happening in the comments section, where everyone would jump in with remarks ranging from plastic surgery to family genes.

One user quickly turned curious about a certain someone who entered the lineup and asked, “Who’s the guy? Slide 3- he’s cute.” Such curious amusement would be par for the course in any Kyle world, with each countenance signifying a potential subject for discussion. Another user gave an umbrella compliment, saying, “You all look beautiful!,” as neutral as it could get in that atmosphere.

Talk now turned to aging or, rather, describing how to repel it. One fan wrote: “Kyle your a girl! Looking hot!” while another one stated: “Kyle is GORGEOUS & HOTTER than ever.” Lots more of praise were vying for Kyle. Another even joked, “God I hope when ever I’m 56 I can look that incredible like remind me to be the button on the ass pocket of Kyle Richard’s leather pants that’s all I want for Christmas.” That is quite a specific life goal.

Family faces turn into vocal points. Several mentions were made concerning the glaring resemblance between Kyle’s daughters. “Portia, alexia and Sophia are literally triplets. I never know if Portia is grown grown or if it’s Alexia or Sophia,” one person stated. Another went, “Everytime I see a pic of Alexia and Sophia I can’t get over how much they look alike and even Portia looks so much like them now too.” The Richards-Umansky gene must work so hard to make itself conspicuous. The event also brought to mind the recent wedding day celebration.

But the comments were not all an outpouring of goodwill. The other celebrities at the gathering would become the target of the peepers, and some comments on their appearance were not missed. “What did Faye do to her nose? She should have gone to Kris’ plastic surgeon,” one sneered looking at another’s surgical work. “Yeh the two to the left Kyle and Paris can stay! The two others needs to take a hike,” sneered another.

An international touch was added by one user who commented in French. The translation: “I admire the strength of the women of L.A. to remain desirable.” Peek-a-boo, there goes another interesting global standard posited right across the world.

A brief, somewhat chaotic discourse about Paris Hilton broke out. “Please tell Paris to stop talking like a child and she’s not iconic,” one said. This was followed swiftly by a rebuttal, “@parishilton is the ultimate icon actually.” So, the fight over her status is very much alive.

The post, in and of itself, perfectly reflected life in the world of Kyle Richards. It is a world where just a simple family and friends photo session becomes a canvas for art in public condemnation or approval in matters beauty, aging, fame, and family. The reaction ranged from adoring to brutally honest, showing that in Beverly Hills, not even a casual snapshot is ever just a casual snapshot. It will go down in history that Sliving Manor saw perhaps for the very first time since its inception, a perfect blend of party class and cash, while the online chatter spawned from it proved almost equally scintillating as the party itself. The gathering had the joyful energy of a bachelorette party, and Kyle has previously shared similar photobooth moments from other celebrations. Her approach to glamour, including her must-have makeup kit, often sparks conversation.