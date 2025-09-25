Kristy Sarah Scott Reveals Her Wildly Different Bathroom Designs

Instagram/@kristy.sarah

The only must-seething is the walk-through on the bathrooms of the new Kitty Sarah Scott mansion: Each bathroom has a different theme and is paired with a fitting Victoria’s Secret fragrance.The influencer was majorly responsible for setting the appropriate vibes in each room from a soft pink study bathroom to a darker dingy guest bathroom. It was the hottest thing in town for a while until the really unexpected element grabbed all the attention.

The second day of the new house, Kristy Sarah Scott 35th. On her way, she thinks all the main living spaces should be neutral; however, she thinks the bathrooms should be a little extra fun! “It’s like we wanted each bathroom to be like walking into a whole different experience,” was her explanation in the video. So she goes into the study’s bathroom, said to be all pink and very girly vibes. So much that even Desmond, the husband, isn’t allowed in here. There are large splashes of Victoria’s Secret products, and the fragrance of Rose Bohemia is in the air. She remarked that “it literally smells like how this bathroom looks.”

Now, it was the master bathroom’s turn. Much more elegant in beige and black tones, it had more of a hotel vibe to it. Sandalwood is the scent here; clean, earthy, and inviting. But really, the showstopper had to be the third bathroom with a little too much black wallpaper, dramatically dim LED lights scented with Midnight Vanilla; Kristy says it is her “100% favorite.”

But the viewers seemed interested in something else. On the shower door hung a full-body gorilla costume. The costume just hung there. “Like a slab of ribs in a meat freezer,” said one observer. This ridiculous contrast quickly became the undeniable highlight of the tour.

The comment section was all about the unruly gorilla. “The unhinged gorilla costume hanging in the pink girly bathroom is SOOOOO Kristy. It’s why we’re all here!!” one follower said, perfectly capturing the chaotic charm that made everyone’s day. The sentiment was repeated over and over: “Nothing sets the pink bathroom more than the rilla 😂.” The gorilla was affectionately christened “Girl-rilla” by one commenter who suggested it needed a pink bow.

Amidst the gorilla chaos, many compliments went to the actual design, especially the gorgeous pink sink in the bathroom and the general look. One user even claimed, “I’ll take a weekend at Casa de la Scotts thank you.” The chatter went on a strange detour when somebody bluntly asked, “Are you pregnant? I knw is so random …. 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” only to be sheltered by another user with an “🙄🙄manners child manners.”

Nonetheless, it was a win for the tour, by displaying Kristy Sarah Scott’s eye for creativity in design. It was that massive gorilla in an incongruous pink setting, though, that made the moment. Which proves that sometimes the best design move is the one you least expect. Rumor has it the gorilla will always be there. Her stunning look is often a topic of discussion, but this time the gorilla stole the show. The entire experience had the kind of beautiful chaos her followers have come to love.