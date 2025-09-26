Kristy Sarah Scott Reveals Her Surprising Tech And Oil & Gas Career Beginnings

Instagram/@kristy.sarah

That is an enticing tidbit she left with her followers: She was interacting alongside LVMH teams in YouTube. The social idol further amazed her followers by deleting the records of women days in IT, oil, and gas-which is quite a contrast as compared to the glam life she presently enjoys.

Advertisement

That is not something any influencer would say lightly-that he or she was deep into the corporate side of IT once upon a time. Kristy Sarah Scott just-weighed in with-that absorption-and her followers are still wrapping their heads around her revelation. Scott was posting about doing some speaking gigs with LVMH teams in YouTube, almost jokingly captioning the moment, “it’s giving buzinezzzz woman.” The real story came next.

She said that maybe most of her fans didn’t know she actually started in IT and oil & gas. Scott is a University of Houston alumna with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems. It was fun to pop into her “corporate side” because it is in stark contrast… like the complete opposite to what they normally see her doing online. “You guys see all the chaos but the business behind it all is where I also thriveeee,” she expressed with fervor when discussing her road.

The post brought many reactions-assorted in surprise and support. One fan said, “Kristy is a fellow tech girlie?! Love you even moreeee and I love this for you.” The comment alludes to how Scott’s revelation has given a new angle to her public persona that is resonating with those in the same field.

Another one spotted her talents with, “Beauty & Brains & Personality 🔥.” Many others echo the sentiment while celebrating her varied career. The revelation made her down to earth, standing beside her creative pandemonium of content and one very serious, big-business-minded woman.

University of Houston alumni were very excited to find this common ground. “UH ALUM!! GO COOGS!🙌❤️ 🤚,” one person proudly said. “Omggg UH alumna here too❤️ had no idea you were a Cougar 🐾😍,” contributed another, creating somewhat of a network for students who got excited about someone successful from their alma mater.

Turned-out, half her comment box was adrenaline for her glory: “Absolutely incredible, what can she not do?! 👏🏼🎉❤️ GO COOGS 🐾,” while pretty much expressing the general sentiment- forever amazed, NEVER surprised.

Then there was the shock response-a classic one-“WAIT OIL AND GAS? Ohhhhh yessss corporate girly! Like okay! Get that,” exclaimed one user, probably reflecting many other opinions.As another response really gave it away-the fact that Scott has managed to coin a brand on one aspect of her life and keep the other so-called corporate bit pretty much under wraps until now.

One of the attendees chimed in, dramatically: “We are so lucky to have had you on stage with us today!!! It was a TRUE pleasure!!!!!!!!!!!” It is safe to say that the organizers embraced Scott’s presence, which gives weight to her professional return to the corporate side. Her recent return to serious fashion content shows her versatility.

Advertisement

The post is a reminder that many public figures have complicated histories and skill sets that often go under the radar. Not only did she generate positive engagement by telling her story, but she also reminded that success can come through very different and sometimes unforeseen paths. These are worlds of corporate and creative in which she can perform vibrantly and intriguing audiences. Her reaction indicates that people really take to discussions about working out their whole journey, rather the mere present, which strikes a chord within the public. She recently shared her experience embracing the beautiful chaos of New York Fashion Week, and in a more personal move, she bought the largest bed available online for her family. In a hilarious turn, she also put MAC foundation to the ultimate test.