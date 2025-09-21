Kristy Sarah Scott Buys The Largest Bed Available Online For Her Family

Instagram/@kristy.sarah

Truly, Kristy Sarah Scott made an enormous upgrade in sleeping arrangements for her family by having bought what she refers to as the biggest bed on the Internet. An influencer with 2 million followers and a mother of two kids purchased an Alaskan King size bed-a bed so big in size that it had to be custom-made with sheets and frames-so that her little family of four would lie down and enjoy a peaceful md cramp-free nd solely. As her followers split down with laughter and utter confusion during the tour of her bed, it indicated both the luxury of quieter lives and the sheer practicality of such a purchase.

In a more detailed video posted online, Kristy explains her logic behind such a large purchase in Nazareth. “I bought the biggest bed I could find online,” she started. “I’m not talking king size, I am talking an Alaskan king. Which I didn’t even know what that was before the search.” She wanted to have a setting wherein her family, that is herself and her husband Desmond along with their two children, could all pile in together without anyone feeling squished. She also goes lying in an “X” shape, meaning that several people could do that at the same time and still have lots of room.

Alaskan King beds are only 9 x 9 feet-wide and long-while your typical king mattress is much less. AHP: A list of cons arrives with that much size. Kristy says it would all have to be custom: custom frame, custom duvet cover, pillows-You name it. “You have to get a custom bed frame built because the mattress you could buy online, but to fit the mattress, you have no choice but to go custom.” Despite all the extra work and expenses, she reckons it is “a hundred percent worth it” for family bonding and comfort.

The video revealed the inside of her seemingly palatial home, including an elevator within the house, which surely would not escape an eagle-eyed commenter. One commenter said, “Did you just get into an elevator in your own house???😱” This sparked off a whole thread of disbelief and fascination from other commenters about the luxury home feature, one of whom posted, “I had to do a double take!! What?! Next question -where is this and how can we all get a house like it?!🤪.”

That cheeky family dynamic was also a central talking point in the comments. Kristy refers to her kids as gremlins, and to her husband as gremlin number three, which many found hilarious. One fan also put two and two together, commenting, “Just watched @desmondscott making you steak then I scroll and you calling him gremlin #3 lol I love it here 😂😂😂😂😂” Another agreed, “Gremlin #3 aka Desmond 😂😂😂😂 that sent me lmaooo.”

Wit was maintained throughout the reaction comments. One of the blockbuster comments with massive engagement went witty and slightly scandalous in reference to a polyamory allegation concerning singer Ne-Yo: “That’s the bed NEYO got for him and his 4 wifes 😂” Kristy burst out laughing and responded with laughing-crying emojis, many agreeing it was the “best comment of 2025.”

In between all the jokes, some viewers became really distracted by the bed concept. One practically inquired, “OBSESSED! Where would we even get these items custom made? I’m asking for my Tri-State friends. 😭” Others just expressed envy and longing: “I want one so badly 😭” and “Things I never knew I needed 😍.” In the meantime, several users were getting things in perspective, particularly from their positions as international viewers, with one user all the way from London commenting: “Can’t lie this is bigger than my whole bedroom in London 💀.”

In the revealing of Kristy Sarah Scott’s Alaskan King Bed that represented a stereotypical luxury item, by contrast, can be taken as a bittersweet family experience describing all the contortions one undergoes for comfort. The overwhelming majority of reactions full of laughter, shock, and genuine curiosity stand to prove that sometimes you have got to make one heck of a big impact. Her fashion content often showcases a similar blend of luxury and practicality.