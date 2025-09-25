Kristin Cavallari Announces Laguna Beach Reunion Special For 2026

Instagram/@kristincavallari

The announcement that the original cast will reunite for a special to premiere on the Roku Channel ignited intense nostalgia within the laganabeach.com fanbase, who are working against the drive-the-early-2000s idea that launched many careers into the stratosphere.

This was basically dropped by Kristin Cavallari that makes an entire generation scream up the phone. The reality star confirmed that there would be a special reunion of the ‘Laguna Beach’ original cast for a show air in 2026 on The Roku Channel. Her short but explosive caption read: “Guessssss what!!!! The OG cast of laguna beach is back for a reunion special! It’ll be on Roku in 2026. Going back to the beginning!”

The comments section immediately became a time capsule. One user said, “Where are all my millennial mamas who grew up on this!! Let’s goooo,” knocking on that collective vibe. The responses to the original comment swelled into waves of memory. One person mentioned a viewing party for “Malibu and pineapple juice” and, more importantly, “bagel bites.” The second agreed with the notion that bagel bites were “the perfect after school snack” and that only cemented time into their collective memories.

The announcement put the matter of nostalgia aside and decided to attempt the ray of a long-term legacy. One of them said, “Laguna Kristin taught me how to be confident!! She will always be THAT girl.” That sentiment reflects how the characters in this show became archetypes for an entire generation of kids who were working through high school drama. Kristin Cavallari’s own teenage stories often resonate with this same audience.

Huge questions came into the air: who’s in and who’s out? “Is Lauren going to be in it? She didn’t go back for The Hills reboot,” one commenter asked, with several others immediately confirming Lauren Conrad has been posting about this project. That was a huge speculation question that had been put to rest, solidly pegging this as a real OG reunion.

The power nearly touched a spiritual kind of level. “I think this might heal our country rn,” one user wrote. The next comment went into specifics about the cultural reset. “the moment everyone here’s ‘steveeennnn’ again we will time loop back to 2006.” It was so funny that it reminded them how much power the show still holds.

Statements like those were the bomb for some of the other comments. “I just started watching Laguna Beach again last night. Omg,” came another, perfectly timed. Another exhaled plainly, “WE NEED THIS RN,” probably the shortest encapsulation of all impatience for 2026. With that, another user referenced the show’s theme; one claimed it as their karaoke pick, and another quoted its lyrics: “Tryna fit a square into a circle was my life!!!!!!!!!”

The reunion special is proving wildly important for fans who grew up watching the show. It will be a chance to see where life has taken those familiar faces these 20 something years later. To this fiercely loyal fan base, this announcement means so much more than a headline; it gives them hope for closure and a new warm embrace of early 2000s comfort. Kristin Cavallari’s recent reflections on relationships add another layer to this look back. On that note, waiting for 2026 starts here. Her experiences as a mother also connect her present to that past era for fans.