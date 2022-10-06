Kristen Stewart Unveils Her New Dark Brown Hairstyle At The Chanel Paris Fashion Week Show

The Spencer actress attended the Chanel show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week wearing a dark brown mullet styled by her regular hairstylist Adir Abergel. She accessorized her new do with a Chanel little skirt and a top with the label's iconic striped emblem in black and white. She topped off her outfit with a clean face and a pair of black boots.

Along with the runway show, the fashion company and creative director Virginie Viard unveiled a slew of new marketing videos and photos for the Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear show featuring Stewart.

Stewart sports a grungy mullet in the black and white photographs shot by Inez & Vinoodh, which place her in various opulent settings. For example, Stewart may be seen in a glittering gown on an empty street, a button-down little dress elegantly ascending stairs, and a form-fitting gown with balloon sleeves peering out a window, among other looks, in several videos.

Chanel captioned each video with the phrase "Never creating a spectacle of itself, the allure is intrinsic elegance in motion" on Instagram.

The photographs were accompanied by a remark from fashion designer Gabrielle Chanel: "When the body is no longer primarily worried about its elegance when the concern with being beautiful has given way to an interior attitude — the attitude of mind rather than an exhibition of pride, then a woman has everything collectively won in naturalness, youth, and simplicity." Taking this action is a monumental step in her pursuit of happiness.

Stewart, now 32, used to have long, blonde hair before debuting her chocolate mullet at Demi Lovato's birthday party in August. However, the actress has experimented with various hairstyles, from long, dark locks to short, jagged cuts.

To play Joan Jett in the film The Runaways in 2010, she sported an iconic dark mullet.