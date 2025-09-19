Kris Jenner Teases Vogue World Hollywood With Kendall Jenner And Mark Hamill

Instagram/@krisjenner

Having dropped the bomb of this announcement, Kris Jenner has made it known that Vogue World will hit Hollywood on October 26, for a great haute couture affair and cinematic drama involving Kendall Jenner and Mark Hamill sidling into character form for a sneak peek by Gary Vaynerchuk. As if putting a cherry on top, the announcement tempted the curiosity of the masses, with demands for reactions from the followers.

The matriarch was still working full throttle to build the hype around arguably the most anticipated fashion event in existence. Taking to her social media page to issue a big teaser for Vogue World: Hollywood, one piece of content appropriate for war rallies and high stakes, that she duly endorses. The post consists of a brief film excerpt featuring her daughter Katherine, the supreme supermodel of the moment, together with the legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, under the very able direction of marketing guru Gary Vaynerchuk.

It sets the mood and the tone. It opens to a stark, bare, minimalist set, described as “beautiful, but brutal.” Narration starts about a figure: “born in a gutter” and having “clawed her way to power.” She’s “a butcher’s knife in disguise.” The narrator claims a statement that “every indignity has only sharpened her,” while she is paralleled with “dangerous liaisons and sweet shanks of New York.” In a surprising twist, the centre of the conflict-or we were supposed to believe it so-meant to be Jenner in character-has “never spoken a single word.” The clip closes to the sound of violin-music: character leaned back with “a look of quiet contempt,” and the last line: “I’ve always believed in the power of silence.”

The caption accompanying the video simply stated, from Jenner herself, “Vogue World is coming to Hollywood!” tagging the magazine, as well as her daughter and Hamill, building up the anticipation for their live date, October 26th.

The immediate and varied responses from her millions of followers just fell upon her. Many netizens felt awe for the Jenner family. One comment said: “What a way to create perfect humans kris.” Another one was much more random and informal: “Woow this going to be fun.” The excitement grew: “Wow hallywood our idol Kendal,” “She can be an actress princess so beautiful.”

But not all praised it, as some cast another tone: “No shade but the lack of facial expression really makes it tragic.” A dissenting voice in fact highlights the divisiveness of high fashion due to its sometimes brazenly stoic and stark aesthetic.

Various fans were quick to dig into the pop cultural reference vault and saw a certain character in Kendall’s powerfully silent performance. Several comments noted the resemblance to a famous vampire, making comments like, “it’s giving KATHERINE PEARS kenny” and “she is giving katherine peirce,” a cheeky shout-out to Nina Dobrev’s character in The Vampire Diaries.

Also, the real motif of the teaser-the power of silence-hit home. Another viewer answered with a culturally aware comment: “I feel like the ending voiceover of power of silence is perfect for Kendall too.” That is an apt comment for a model known for her cool, almost inscrutable, runway strut.

Between runway shows and magazine editions, a pragmatic person could suggest, “That would be a great idea for a quinceañera dress,” proving inspiration may show up in the oddest places. The event also brings to mind Kylie Jenner‘s playful family antics.

Thanks to the master hype-making skill of Kris Jenner, Vogue World: Hollywood will be the site of the ultimate fashion-for-film-soiree payoff. The teaser signaled its intentions for high style and high drama right away, and now all ears and eyes are on the empty stage to see how it unfolds on 26 October. The production’s aesthetic, reminiscent of a bizarre black and white foundation ad, adds to its unique appeal. This event follows the nostalgic trend of The Wizard of Oz family photos shared by the matriarch.