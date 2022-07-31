Kris Jenner Shows Off Her Evening Beauty Routine Without Using Makeup

It’s difficult to locate a photo on the TV star’s blog without retouching because Kris Jenner is not afraid to use photo editing software frequently.

Some followers thought the family patriarch, who is 66 years old, appeared considerably less remarkable in person than on social media. She contradicted that, though.

As a result, Kim shared a video of her mother Kris appearing in a fluffy beige bathrobe, bandaged on her head, and without any filters or makeup, as part of a marketing push for the new anti-aging cosmetics from the SKKN brand.

She explained that finding skin care products that genuinely work is difficult for her because she is in her 60s. As if to demonstrate to fans the astounding efficacy of her daughter’s products, Jenner continued, “I remember when I started using Kim’s care, my cousin exclaimed, ‘Wow, what have you done to your skin?

The article caught Internet users’ attention right away. They praised Chris for being honest and open about herself, saying things like, “Incredibly gorgeous woman,” “I want to look the same at your age,” “Incomparable,” and “You look wonderful.”

In March 2019, the former “Kris” host posted a post-haircut image to Instagram in which she went completely natural.

While taping an episode of “The Kardashians” in April, Jenner and Kim, 41, ate breakfast without makeup.

The following month, the Skkn founder herself ditched her makeup for her family’s Hulu show.

She exercised in the scene alongside Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, looking youthful in a Skims robe as Kanye West picked up their children from school.

Advertisement

One Twitter user commented after the program aired, “Kim is stunning; her face without makeup is top tier.” A second person expressed “respect” for Kim for forgoing the glam, and a third person added, “Kim looks so gorgeous without makeup.”