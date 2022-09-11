Kris Jenner Showed Up At The Late Late Show With James Corden And Took A Lie Detector Test With Some Burning Questions

Love them or hate them, the Kardashians are one of the most successful families on the planet and many believe that the credit for that goes to the mom of the family, Kris Jenner . Kris has been more than mother to her children, she has also played the role of their manager and judging by the success that all the Kardashians and Jenners have right now, it is not hard to say that she did an excellent job.

However, the Kardashian past, and even present, is muddled with controversies, the first one starting all the way back when the sex tape of the original most famous Kardashian, Kim leaked out in 2007, which is really what allowed her and all the other Kardashians to sky rocket to the fame they have today.

There has been speculation that leaking of that tape was not an accident and Kris Jenner was actually behind that idea. This was among the many questions that were asked from Kris Jenner when she appeared on the Late Late show with James Corden and was strapped into a lie detector. Alongside Kris was one of her younger daughters, and possibly the most successful one Kylie Jenner.

James first began with some easy questions like Whether Kris alongside her family had anything along the lines of overseas tax shelters. It isn't hard to believe that they don't.

Corden then went on to get more intense as he asked the biggest question of all, did Kris leak the 2007 Kim Kardashian tape, upon which Kris joked, "I can't go home."

Things got ever more interesting when Kylie asked her mom if she was her favorite child drawing loads of noise from the crowd.

Corden then went on to ask Kris how she feels regarding the rather violently PDA filled romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and whether she feels that her current boyfriend, Corey Gamble, is husband material. Watch how Kris answered all of these question in the following clip: