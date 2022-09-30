Kris Jenner Says The Blac Chyna Lawsuit Is Draining on All Levels

In Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner , 66, got to spend some time with her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, who had had her second child, a newborn boy.

Kris stated that she was distracted from her 25-year-old daughter Kylie by the continuing legal battle between her family and Rob's ex-girlfriend at the time.

Kris admitted in an interview that she loves spending time with Kylie but that she and Travis are anxious about their upcoming trial. Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and me for defamation of character and interference with her reputation.

She said, "As a mother, I feel an intense need to shield my children at all costs, which can be extremely taxing." Going through this is taxing on every level of your being.

Kris continued, "I can't exactly say anything about it; I don't want to contribute to the controversy, but I want to keep my mind off it right now, so I'm going to spend some time with Kylie.

In January 2016, Chyna (then 34) and Rob (then 35) were initially linked. However, the couple, who were engaged and the parents of 5-year-old Dream Kardashian, broke up for good in 2017.

The following October, Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris, Kylie, Kim, 41, and Khloé, 38, alleging that they had intentionally interfered with her contract with E! concerning the defunct MTV show Rob & Chyna. Rob's leaking of the bare-assed Chyna photographs on Instagram led to the lawsuit. Rob's accusations against Chyna on social media included substance misuse, excessive drinking, and extramarital affairs.

In an interview with E! News, Chyna blamed the incident and her family's power over the network. likely led to Rob & Chyna being canceled despite rumors to the contrary about a second season. Additionally, her legal team claimed that Chyna would have lost millions of dollars in revenue from connected appearances and social media posts if the case had gone to trial.