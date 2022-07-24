Kris Jenner Is Concerned About Her Budget. Kylie, Who Brags That She Has Purchased A Private Aircraft

According to Kris Jenner , anything should have a restriction if you think the Kardashians' spending is completely mindless. One of the sources said, "Kylie spends so much that after she got a plane, her mum had to step in and advise her to cut spending."

The incident happened after Kylie was dubbed an "environmental offender" this week when she posted pictures of her $72 million private jet on social media. "Do you want to take mine or yours?" wrote Travis Scott, completing the document.

A self-described ecologist who frequently donates money to help cyclone and wildfire sufferers has been vilified and criticized for taking a 17-minute flight on her private plane, covering a distance of 41 kilometers that would take 39 minutes to drive. In order to make her flight, she even drove 30 minutes back to the Van Nuys Airport.

Since she took her sister Kendall Jenner to dinner on a Global Express jet in 2019, Kylie has faced criticism for using this means of transportation. And according to reports, the celebrity's mother is furious with the way she is continuing to spend hundreds of millions on her extravagant lifestyle.

"Kris urges her to make wiser financial decisions and to be more accountable with her money. Whenever Kylie was 24 years old, she had her own business and acted however she pleased, according to the source.

The billionaire has at least five homes in California at such a young age. Her primary residence features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and costs her $12 million.

It is located in Hidden Hills, close to where her mother and sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, reside. She paid $15 million for an adjacent empty land in Hidden Hills in April 2020 and recruited Tom Brady architect Richard Landry to construct a new house there.

Jenner intends to construct an estate with a 12-car garage. This, however, was insufficient for her, and in April 2020, she paid $36.5 million for a seven-bedroom mega-mansion in Bel Air.