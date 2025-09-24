Kris Jenner Celebrates Paris Hilton's Lavish Housewarming Party At Slivington Manor

Instagram/@krisjenner

Kris Jenner gave a small reveal into the exclusive housewarming for Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s new home, known as ‘Slivington Manor.’ The mother-manager applauded Paris for throwing the ultimate party in the official opening of Club Paris. The party also featured ladies from Real Housewives, Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick.

A woman who knows a thing or two about epic parties deems this event worthy of mention. The lady of the hour went on to social media to gush over her sorority sister Paris Hilton, who gifted her gorgeous new estate to her husband Carter Reum in the form of what looked like an affront-epic celebration. Jenner’s caption was filled with love-and-sparkle emojis, alleging the night was magical, and that Club Paris was officially opened for business. Jenner tagged Paris, Carter, and also showed some love to friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick, who were obviously present. The very name of the estate, Slivington Manor, is just the perfect alliteration of Parisian slang mixing with old-money grandeur — just precisely perfect for her.

The post was almost instantly bombarded by thousands of reactions by fans and fellow stars. Hair stylist Justine Marjan led the praise by commenting that Kris always looked “as gorgeous as ever 😍.” Faye Resnick, who was there, validated that sentiment, typing, “Loved every single moment 💕💓💕,” and from there the reactions took a really hilarious and interesting turn. One commenter made reference to Kris’ historically chiseled jawline: “That jawline, though @krisjenner.” Another name was brought up in Spanish, wondering about her ageless beauty with a cheeky challenge: “Kris is the most beautiful, does she have a pact with the devil??”

Another example of support for Paris was a comment calling her “The blue print! Paris Hilton!”, which is an obvious nod to her ever-lasting impact on pop culture and party puerilities. Another said, in Spanish, “La Mami Manger y lo sabes,” much like a snappy shout-out to Kris’ legendary acclaim. However, not all the comments were unconditionally complimentary about Paris. Another commenter called out, probably in jest: “Paris, don’t you have more dresses?”, surely referring to her practically always-there iconic wardrobe.

Much attention was then drawn upon the presence of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick. One fan blatantly declared that “@kylerichards18 is still the sexiest woman in the frame 🔥🔥🔥”. Meanwhile, Resnick’s arrival did not bode well with the show’s history, which elicited yet another judgmental comment: “The morally corrupt Faye Resnick 😳”. The reference made here is to that infamous epithet laid upon Faye during RHOBH’s early seasons, showing that the history of reality TV is etched forever in the collective memory.

The comments were firmly supporting one very distinct vibe: appreciation towards Kris Jenner for her timeless style and high regard for Paris Hilton's party-throwing. This was a truly classic-style Hollywood affair, where glamour was shot through the roof, and the guest list could be nothing less than A-list. Jenner's account acts as a window for all to see the elite panorama that celebrities live in, where milestones are celebrated with utmost extravagance. Club Paris's opening at Slivington Manor is undoubtedly just a battering ram at that marquee of legendary parties being thrown by the original heiress. And with the seal of approval of Kris Jenner, you know Class A sliving.