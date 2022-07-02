Kourtney Kardashian's husband was hospitalized with an enigmatic illness

Travis Barker 's followers noticed a strange post on his social media. The musician laconically asked: "God, save me."

However, no explanations followed this publication, and very soon, they simply forgot about it. However, it appears to have been partly prophetic.

On the night of June 29, Travis was hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The paparazzi managed to capture this moment.

According to them, the artist's wife, Kourtney Kardashian , followed the ambulance in her Range Rover. She, by the way, has not yet commented on the state of her husband.

Hours after Barker's hospitalization, his daughter Alabama also left a cryptic post on her social media. "Please pray for us," the girl wrote, seriously frightening the fans. Now internet users are waiting for Travis, Courtney, or Alabama to explain what happened.

Some Kardashian fans suspect that Barker's mysterious illness may be related to recent events just a couple of days ago, the reality TV star recovered from re-infection with the coronavirus.

Fans sincerely hope that everything will be fine with the musician and that he will get in touch soon.

