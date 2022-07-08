Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker returns to work days after emergency hospitalization

The paparazzi spotted Travis Barker at the recording studio. Last week, Travis Barker seriously scared fans and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian , when he went to the hospital in an ambulance.

Just a couple of hours before his hospitalization, the musician asked on his blog: "Lord, save me."

This made his fans even more worried. Courtney did not leave her husband at all and spent several days in the hospital.

Shortly after Travis was in the hospital, journalists found out what exactly happened - due to a recent colonoscopy; the musician had a severe attack of pancreatitis, accompanied by terrible pain. It is hard to imagine what the artist was experiencing at that moment.

However, now his health, apparently, nothing threatens. On July 5, the paparazzi spotted Travis on his way to the recording studio. The 48-year-old drummer looked quite healthy and seemed to be doing great.

"It is good to see that he is returning to normal life," "I would not be in a hurry to work if I were him," "If I were urgently hospitalized in the hospital, then I would hardly have gone to work the next week after that," "The main thing is that everything is fine with health.

He looks quite normal," Internet users responded in the comments. Kardashian wrote. "Travis and I went for routine endoscopy together, and it ended with severe, fatal pancreatitis.

The founder of Posh added that he was "extremely grateful to God for my husband's recovery," as well as the prayers of his fans and the experts, doctors, and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. To take such excellent care ".

Kardashian continued in the follow-up Instagram story, "It's crazy that sometimes words can never truly express the gratitude or emotion inside me."