Kourtney Kardashian tattooed Travis Barker

After being discharged from the hospital, the reality TV star tries her best to entertain her husband.

Another tattoo appeared on the body of 46-year-old Travis Barker , but it became the most valuable for him. Among the huge collection of ink, the musician found a place for the inscription, which his wife, 43-year-old Kourtney Kardashian , embossed.

The reality TV star not only came up with the design but also applied the drawing herself - a heart and the letter "K" to her husband's hand.

Kourtney did not hesitate to say that this is one of her best works, which she hastened to share in stories. By the way, the elder Kardashian is not the only family member who painted on Barker's body.

The Blink-182 drummer admitted that his children from a previous marriage - 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama - also left their art on his skin.

The singer said that it all started with his son wanting to become a tattoo master, but he had to unlearn it to be allowed to clients.

He was very upset and did not want to wait, so his father offered to tattoo him on his thigh. From that moment on, this part of Travis's body conditionally belongs to children, who can depict something there at any time.

A few years ago, the artist told GQ in an interview that he perceives his body as a sketchbook.

The inscriptions left on it are priceless memories that illustrate different periods and events of his life. If you look at them, you can re-live his life.

Recall that recently Travis was in a fatal situation: he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis. But a few days later, the drummer felt much better and was discharged.

Advertisement

In one of the posts on his account, he reminded his followers that health is very important. However, sometimes we take it for granted, this is not the case, and you need to take care of it because, at any moment, everything can change dramatically.