Kourtney Kardashian Starts Her Adventure Into Sustainable Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian is making a name for herself in the fashion industry, one boss-woman style at a time.

The 43-year-old inventor of Poosh was named the new BooHoo fashion retailer's ambassador on Tuesday. She formed a partnership with the company based on sustainable, ethical methods and her own runway-worthy aesthetic.

I was worried about the consequences of the fast fashion sector on our world when boohoo initially contacted me with this concept that focused on sustainability and beauty; Kardashian stated about the cooperation in a release. Talking with industry leaders directly has been interesting.

A total of 46 limited-edition items from the first of two collections will be included, with two historical designs that John Hickling of Glass Onion Vintage specifically acquired. In a press release about one of the vintage items customers can anticipate from the capsule, which will make its premiere at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13, Hickling said that these motorcycle jackets are your statement vintage piece.

Fans can get a sneak peek at the collection and its gifting range from the campaign, which stars Kardashian! It reflects the influencing taste of the lifestyle tycoon, from futuristic shapes and fashionable outerwear to classic gowns, punk-rock outfits, and a little everyday Barbiecore.

The collection will use reused fibers, traceable cotton, recycled sequins, and synthetic fibers for its faux leather items, all of which contribute to sustainability. For consumers who are interested in understanding more about the clothing as well, the brand will offer transparent procedures.

Along with industry insiders, Kardashian and BooHoo will launch the relationship with a number of social media posts that document the star's path toward sustainable fashion.

While there is still much work to be done and space for improvement, Kardashian said, "I firmly believe that whatever progress we can achieve in the sustainability area is a positive step in the right direction and will spark discussion about potential future developments.