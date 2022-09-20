Kourtney Kardashian Slammed A Fan Who Had Asked If She Was Expecting

Kourtney Kardashian is striking back at fans who speculated that she might be pregnant after she posted many images of herself in revealing clothing.

The 43-year-old woman posted photos of herself in a brown bandeau top and panties to Instagram on Sunday, from a recent photoshoot. User: "Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant?" after seeing her in front of the mirror with her hand on her stomach in one of the photos.

The reality star replied, "Nope, but you're lacking a woman's body," putting an end to the allegations. The founder of Poosh has denied rumors of pregnancy on multiple occasions. In May 2020, she addressed a user who had speculated that she could be pregnant based on a swimsuit shot she had posted.

At the time, Kardashian uploaded a slideshow of herself chilling out in a two-piece swimsuit and a button-up shirt with a cow print. This is me when I put on some weight, Kardashian replied to the user, and she loved it. This is the body I have after three miraculous pregnancies and births.

Kardashian and her ex-husband Scott Disick have three children together: sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, and daughter Penelope, 10. The IVF process that Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker are through to expand their blended family of five children has been widely documented.

After dating for a few months, the couple decided to attempt to get pregnant and began the IVF procedure last summer, a source told PEOPLE in April. The pair officially wed in early May and subsequently sealed the knot for the third time in Italy.

It has been a roller coaster of feelings. According to the source, they had no idea it would be this challenging. Kourtney has had it the hardest. They continue to long for parenthood.