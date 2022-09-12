Kourtney Kardashian Others Join Tristan Thompson During Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party

On and off again, ex-couple Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen together at the same event on Saturday night. Although it's unclear if they came together, the two were seen together in photos at Beyoncé's glitzy birthday party in Bel Air, California.

In an aggressive attempt to cover her face with a bag as she left the party, 38-year-old Kim Kardashian was seen by paparazzi. Thompson, 31, maintained a neutral expression and covered his eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Some of Hollywood's top celebs attended Beyoncé's birthday celebration on September 4, as she turned 41.

A-list celebrities including Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly , Megan Fox , Lily-Rose Depp, Offset, and Vanessa Bryant were all present, as were Khloé's mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian.

The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul dazzled in a figure-hugging jumpsuit with black sunglasses and red and black stripes.

Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, both opted for some shine, with the actress donning silver pumps that were as high as her knees and the Bloody Valentine rocker donning glossy blue jeans. Drake, 35, also went all out for the party, arriving in a velvet top and matching slacks along with chic sunglasses and diamond stud earrings.

The birthday girl maintained a low profile and avoided the cameras while other celebrities were photographed entering and exiting the celebration. The celebration began just one week after Beyoncé appeared in Tiffany & Co.'s newest advertisement and looked beautiful as ever.

As part of the lose yourself in love promotion, the "Break My Soul" singer wore jewelry from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot, and the new Tiffany Lock collections.

According to a press statement from the famous singer, "I am pleased to continue the cooperation with Tiffany & Co. and to examine even more how lovely our relationships are when we truly appreciate the bond and significance of affection that we have for ourselves as people.