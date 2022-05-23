Kourtney Kardashian fuels pregnancy rumors with bizarre posts about cravings for unusual food combinations.

The fans of the couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did not have time to move away from the news that last Sunday, they finally officially registered the relationship in the California courthouse in Santa Barbara, as the young wife posted weird to post on Twitter. In it, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters admitted that she loves to eat pickled cucumbers and tangerines at the same time. After such a statement, the fans suggested that she was expecting a baby. Otherwise, this gastronomic pathology could not be justified.

In addition, in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis talk about how they decided on an extreme cleansing of the body - panchakarma - giving up coffee, alcohol, and even sex. This is one of the Ayurvedic methods of getting rid of toxins at all levels, including blood, lymph, blood vessel walls, muscles, and so on. The teaser for the new episode shows a shot of Kourtney and Travis sitting in an Indian restaurant, surrounded by various teas. The couple's followers felt that perhaps it was strict dietary restrictions that provoked Kourtney's unusual desire to eat pickled cucumbers with tangerines and not at all pregnancy.

But 43-year-old Kourtney and 46-year-old Travis have said more than once that they want a joint child. The couple even openly admitted that they were ready for IVF if only the dream would become a reality. There are even several explicit episodes on this topic in the new season of the series "Keeping up with the Kardashians." The newlyweds were filmed during a visit to the gynecologist when Courtney had an ultrasound and other tests to determine her chances of becoming a mother again.