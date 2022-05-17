Kourtney Kardashian cried hysterically when she broke her $1 million engagement ring. Last fall, Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to her lover Travis Barker - the musician presented the TV star with a ring worth one million dollars and asked for her hand and heart. In January of this year, People journalists found out that Kourtney Kardashian had a new boyfriend. She was gossiped to be having an affair with 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Soon the celebrity herself confirmed this news and began to appear regularly in public with her lover. However, as Kourtney admitted in a new episode of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she broke her fiancé's gift.

"I was posing on the floor sorting out sweatshirts. I took off the ring and placed it next to me, trusting that it would be safe. But I needed to get something out of the closet upstairs. And when I lowered myself, I stepped on the ring. I sobbed hysterically for several hours and then called Travis and said that I had done something very bad," Kourtney said.

However, the boyfriend, according to Courtney, took it calmly. Apparently, the ring managed to be repaired - at the Oscar and Grammy award ceremonies and the Met Gala, Courtney appeared with commemorative jewelry.

Travis not only bought the ring for his fiancee but also took part in its design. "Travis chose and designed it. He looked at so many stones until he saw me in one of them," Kourtney said. Barker proposed to his beloved on a beach in California, decorating it with a composition of red roses and candles.