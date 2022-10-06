Kourtney Kardashian Claims That She And Her Sisters Kim And Khloé Kardashian Became Closer After They All Became Mothers At The Same Time

Kourtney Kardashian Barker discusses how she and her sisters' relationship has evolved.

The 43-year-old was recently a guest on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast hosted by Dear Media, where she was asked about the apparent evolution of her relationship with sister Khloé Kardashian, the topic of several spinoffs of the original Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Lemme creator assured everyone that nothing unfavorable occurred between the sisters, but she did identify the change. The time when Khloé was expecting True and Kim were using a surrogate "felt like they bonded," Kourtney said.

They shared the same experiences; she went on to say. During that time, I started to get dissatisfied with the program in part due to their tandem act of hate.

Kourtney said it was difficult since she was beginning treatment and learning to be vulnerable.

But Khloé and I are on good terms, she continued. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning, and I spoke to her the entire time she was in Milan. Then, in the morning, I ran into her at the university.

She went on the way I see it; life just isn't the same. I may have moved locations. Kourtney also revealed that she and Penelope, her 10-year-old daughter, have been sleeping together for a long time in another part of the program.

She has slept with me since she was born, and she still does, except when she has a sleepover at a friend's house or when she stays overnight with Travis or Auntie Koko, or Auntie Kiki.

Additionally, Kourtney referred to her baby as "my girl that I do not worry about." The two of us have spent so much time together and so many hours together, and I, I don't care about her, she said, noting that her friend Simon Huck says Penelope is a mini-me to her core.