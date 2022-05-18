Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married- This time officially. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a couple that invariably attracts the attention of Internet users and paparazzi. In early April of this year, information appeared on the Web that the lovers got married in secret from everyone. Yet, it soon became apparent that this was not an official marriage. Later, Courtney shared footage on the blog, emphasizing that the wedding is really not considered real. Kardashian admitted that it was just a kind of rehearsal.

According to people's reports, Dosam, notorious for his excessive PDA, was surrounded by a few close friends and family members. Kardashian's grandmother Marie Joe "MJ" Campbell, was in Santa Barbara's courthouse to be a witness. News reports.

Kardashian and Barker's Santa Barbara wedding took place in Las Vegas just over a month after the Blink-182 drummer's Grammy performances. After that, fans were convinced that the marriage of Courtney and Travis would be a high-profile event with a long preparation. However, the lovers, this time, managed to surprise the fans. On May 15, Kardashian and Braker exchanged vows and officially became husband and wife. TMZ journalists insist on this.

Reporters spotted the couple in Santa Barbara. The lovers were captured near the courthouse. Next to them was Mary Jo Campbell - mom Chris Jenner - as well as Barker's father - Randy. At the same time, Courtney herself dressed up in a traditional white wedding dress with a veil, and her fiancé chose a classic black tuxedo.

Advertisement

While the star refuses to comment on information about the marriage, there are no frames on her page. However, Internet users are confident that in the near future, Courtney will share footage from the wedding.