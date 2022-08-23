Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Seen Posing At A Truck Stop

The unofficial king and queen of PDA are back and this time they are seen living their best life at a truck stop of all places. Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to post photos of herself and her new husband Travis Barker as they pose in the middle of the isles at a truck stop.

The two are seen rocking all black attire posing in the middle of isles. Moving forward there are some pictures of Travis window shopping, the two trying to capture the full moon, and the two leaving the truck stop.

The pictures attracted the adoring attention of all their fans, friends, and families, and other musicians such as Avril Lavigne commented on how much they love and miss stopping at truck stops like this when they are on tour.

Travis was recently diagnosed with pancreatitis and had to leave the tour he was on with fellow musician and friend MGK but it seems that he is back on the bus again now.

MGK recently posted a screenshot of a facetime call with Barker on his social media which he captioned: “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days.”

So, it seems that MGK is responsible for Travis Barker being back on tour, but the newly married couple doesn't seem to be mad about it.

Kourtney Kardashian has mentioned on numerous occasions that she loves being a tour wife for Travis Barker and it shows.

Kourtney is very supportive of her husband's career and is not afraid to show as just last week she posted a video of herself sitting on Travis Barker's lap as he practiced drumming. The two are known for turning up the heat on their social media.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got married earlier in the summer in a grand and lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, and seemed to be living in marital bliss with each other ever since and fans cannot get enough of it.