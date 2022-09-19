Kody And Christine Brown, Who Were Married For 26 Years, Are Divorcing, And He Is Having A Hard Time Accepting It

The 53-year-old TLC reality star vented his anger over Christine's decision to quit their polyamorous relationship on this week's episode of Sister Wives. According to his comments for the cameras, he views this as a tremendous injustice.

Christine posted a photo on Instagram in November 2017 announcing that her spiritual marriage to Kody had ended. She lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, with her ex-husband and his three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, before they broke up. They have a 24-year-old son named Paedon and five daughters named Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendolyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Kody's 18 kids come from his many relationships with women.

I just can't get over that, he admitted later. Why it's so hard, I can't say. My toes are curled up because of it. I feel like I need to talk to a bereavement counselor about this. This attachment thing is driving me crazy, and I have no idea why. I just can't let go. Kody proceeded by saying he could have handled their breakup better as the conversation progressed.

'I'm sorry I got so angry,' he told her. I just said, "Christine, what are you looking for?" I just want to be free, you said. And I apologize for my rage. Now that I have some time to reflect, I find myself thinking. I have to find a way to truly celebrate your success and independence.

Christine beamed and replied, "That's the loveliest thing you've ever said," before laughing. She later informed the cameras that she was glad for Kody's efforts.

All I can say is that I appreciate his efforts to be there for me. That was the kindest thing he's said to me in a long time. Next, the exes talked about Christine's new life with Truly in Salt Lake City. It's not working out, and I think it's best for us and the kids if I go, she explained.