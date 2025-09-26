Kit Harington's Instagram Account Promotes A Massage Device With Suspicious Video

Instagram/@kitharingtonig

This advertisement has baffled and distressed many Instagrammers, wherein the official Instagram account turned the ad video for the 16-head percussion massager into a viral phenomenon. Posting under the name ‘Kit Harington ♡’ and using a picture of the actor, this account announces a promo sale for half price of the device, claiming simultaneously that it “actually soothes sore muscles” and “releases tension.” On the other hand, the entire composition and spirit of the video ad, in the eyes of the public, cast immense doubts regarding the veracity of the endorsement and whether the ad is even remotely connected to the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor. This is not the first time Kit Harington has been associated with confusing online promotions.

Advertisement

The imageries of the promotion, which depict someone using the massager on their back and legs, from the very mouth of the sales pitch gave an intensity reading of 30 levels, along with red-light therapy. The caption implored all followers of the Instagram account to attend this “mega sale” by clicking the link in the bio. The presentation style of the promotional video and the activities of that account generated many questions as to whether or not the endorsement was indeed Harington’s or merely a case of hijacking from some fan account for commercial purposes.

Against the grain came the initial reaction of the followers of that account: verbalized mostly in negativity. One user asked rather bluntly and rhetorically: “What does this have to do with Kit Harington? 🙏💀,” bringing into sharp focus the gaping disconnection between the product and the public image of the actor. Another comment crassly injected some net mame-level humor: “What are you doing step bro?,” ironically referring to an extensively circulated adult-video meme, serving only to emphasize how misplaced the ad promotion really was.

Many comments turned the spotlight back onto the integrity of the account itself. Anjana.diazzz said, “Change the profile picture and name man. What’s wrong with you?,” insinuating the possibility of the account misleading its followers to push a product using Harington’s name. Another follower watered it down with, “You know nothing Jon Snow!!! unfollow ✅,” citing words of disappointment, ironically, from the actor’s character before that follower abandoned the account.

Skepticism remained the prime theme in comments to the actual video content. Juannitka said in Spanish, translated by a fellow user: “We all know how those massages end,” furthering the perception that the promotion was in poor taste and an ill-considered attempt at marketing. Then came escobar_985 with: “This is how those videos/scenes begin 👀,” yet again alluding to adult entertainment whilst questioning the real purpose of that video.

Some comments softened the atmosphere with humor as commenters questioned the efficacy of the device: “Iron throne will be much better than this Massager for our Jon Snow ❄️,” aizenbefake spared no effort in riffing on the trademark JC-comparison to the iconic seat from ‘Game of Thrones,’ implying that the massager was pretty much a poor substitute for the character that Harington is famous for playing. Another user, niket._.55, gave a simple analysis of the timing of this promotion: “Bro this ain’t tuff in 2025 🥀💔🥀,” implying it felt outdated or inept as a marketing ploy.

Advertisement

If nothing else, the bizarre marketing for such a massage apparatus using an account with the name and face of Kit Harington is an interesting case of celebrity-adjacent marketing. How the influencer or celebrity typically does a genuine brand partnership with an actual product that he or she falls in love with and discusses with an attractive narrative: With a dull generic video glorifying the loud sales pitch, this promotion has left hardly any leaves for doubt among the followers as to whether or not it is genuine. The louder voices of response have only confused and criticized, leaning heavily on questioning the account’s motives and the appropriateness of the content. Here is a case inculcating the seemingly blurry distinction between genuine endorsement vs. deceptive online commerce, especially when the name of a big celebrity is in the fray. This response has shown that the viewing audience is savvy about marketing ploys and will band to criticize a piece of marketing content should it somehow feel disingenuous or disconnected from the personality it claims to represent.