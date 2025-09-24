Kirsten Dunst And Sofia Coppola Reunite For A Revealing Conversation On Heroes And Villains

Instagram/@kirstendunst

A Dunst-Coppola reunion took place for a story in Financial Times How To Spend It magazine. In an early autumn special issue for the magazine’s arts edition, this feature celebrates their very first reunion ever since the shooting of the movie at Le Grand Contrôle in Versailles. The duo recalled the long-standing artistic collaboration and mingled between their inner and public showcases.

Advertisement

Such a full-circle moment that comes out of the French palace is worthy of emphasis from fine actresses and directors. They still share an association over the ages because in the directors’ minds, the 2006 film ran into modern times marking births, hence thigh-high-lip as a rather classic French queen in the eyes of an antiheroine. For HTSI’s cover photographed by Coppola, they discussed their complex friendship and their artistry. Dunst gives insight: “I think Sofia and I both have this lightness that we wear superficially. But, in some ways, it’s a form of protection. Underneath I’m pretty hardcore.” This insight into the vulnerability beneath their well-placed public image casts an alluring shade on their public images.

The special issue was devoted to the theme of heroes and villains, thus providing a perfect avenue to ponder a personality such as Marie Antoinette. That does come at a good time, with new exhibitions about the queen at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The issue will, however, be packed with more information; beyond the cover story, there will be an interview with Matt Smith of ‘Doctor Who’ on enjoying playing evil characters; an article on the dark side of menswear; and a column by Jemima Kelly on witchcraft.

This announcement upon the reunion of the great and acclaimed duo immediately interrupted the attention of readers and film lovers alike. The comment section was flooded with excitement intermingling with speculation and wonder. “Who runs this acc? Love what you’ve been doing with it,” one user wrote, showing that this is a growing appreciation for the publication, and the whole notion of arts and culture as well.

Another poster, perhaps a die-hard fan of Dunst, basically set aside the matter for a direct and heartfelt, “Hi Kristen, I Love You.” Expressions such as these show that these stirring reactions are sincere expressions of support from an audience that has bonded deeply across many iconic Dunst performances offered by Coppola. They also genuinely asked: “How can we get a copy?” The market team responded, “The issue will be available with the FT Weekend edition this coming Saturday and Sunday.”

Advertisement

Other readers, meanwhile, seemed ready to brush that aside and steer the conversation towards others in their repertoire: “What about The Beguiled directed by Sofia and starring Kirsten, Elle and Nicole!!” Appropriately, references to their 2017 Southern Gothic thriller signal that their association is seen as a series of landmark cinematic moments worthy of consideration in their own right. Is the hot topic still the life and creative process of Dunst and Coppola, then? The grand reunion at Versailles thus harkens back to their defining works and the bittersweet memory of a film brave enough to sympathize with a historical villain. Nurtured with fresh intensity, that’ll surely pave the road for another chapter in their illustrious partnership.