King Beamo And Dave East Deliver Lethal Collaboration On New Track

At the right time for a social media frenzy in New York, King Beamo and hardcore rap queen Dave East came up with arguably the biggest hit ever. The glossy visuals with this single have both gentlemen at the pinnacle, throwing bars that fans have already deemed a classical hit. This collaboration marks Beamo’s ascendance in the rap game and keeps reminding people why Dave East has always been a name held in utmost respect among rappers.

So, let’s vibe with this one. This track by King Beamo and Dave East is just… whew. Right from the jump, crazy energy. Beamo’s tweet says it all – “I Had To Pull Up On The Cig” alongside his signature blue whale and spaghetti emojis. He also tagged Dave East on this one – that co-sign is humongous.

The video feels luxurious as the two artists float through the Maybach while spitting bars of a completely different caliber. Beamo flows, unconditional, while East, bringing all that grit and genuine NYC feel that built him into the name he is today, stays in the room–they exchange bars like they’ve been working together for years. The chemistry is unbelievable once you watch the video.

Consequently, social media immediately started realizing the importance of this moment. “Nahhhh east crashed out on that remix” was by one user who couldn’t contain themself, with emojis erupting in flames from random places around the world. That reaction alone kind of sums it all up—Dave East conditionally went hard in that verse.

Then another comment followed up with a call-out to a specific bar: “NOTHING BEATS A JET 2 Holiday!!! #flowstate.” That other line captured the entire vibe of the song for quite a few listeners as well.

The production also got some appreciations. One videographer said, “Im one of the best in the city at this shit!” and another had to say “hands down”—which means the visuals more than adequately matched the audio. Getting compliments for cinematography is to say this is fire in the full package.

Perhaps the funniest reaction was a mention of “NYE theme music” – implying it’s got that celebratory, turn-up energy you want blasting as the ball drops. That compliment in fullscreen speaks volumes about the track’s energy and vibe.

The real cool part is watching people get tagged by their friends in the comments: “@_drippy.demon 🔥🔥🔥 You put me on gangsta.” That’s the kind of organic word-of-mouth marketing that true hip-hop is born of. No algorithm out there; these are just folks genuinely amped about what they’re hearing.

Another user starts breaking down their favorite bars in the comments, typing out whole sections of lyrics, followed by emoji reactions. People literally typing your lyrics word for word? That is the ultimate proof of having something special.

There was even open-going discussion about rap music with this collaboration. One comment says, “Bring rap music back beamo yes!” while another jumps in right away, “dawg it been back! 2025 been sensational and Beamo just added more sauce to it.” That back-and-forth means Beamo is entering the conversation at exactly the right time.

One of those collaborations with near-perfect delivery, cinematic visuals, and undeniable artist chemistry feels like a moment that Beamo will look back at as a turning point in his career. Holding one’s own alongside an established name like Dave East is hard, but Big Beamo did it in a heartbeat.

The reaction shows that real hip-hop with sharp lyricism and tight production still went home in 2025. King Beamo and Dave East didn’t just slap a record together; they created a moment. To all appearances, it’ll be spinning forever. In a recent interview, East opened up about his journey, and he also made a bold declaration about his status in the game. Away from the studio, the rapper recently celebrated his daughter’s first birthday.