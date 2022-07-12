Kim Kardashian's daughter demanded not to photograph herself at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian shared a video of her daughter North West asking photographers to stop filming her. It is reported by People.

Kim Kardashian claimed on Instagram that her daughter North West was "fed up with people taking pictures of her" during Paris Fashion Week shows, so she wrote "STOP" on her invitation and displayed it on cameras.

"North was apparently fed up with people taking pictures of her, so she wrote "STOP" on her invitation, held it up, and asked the photographers to focus on the show," Kardashian captioned the post.

Kim added that she really likes that North accompanies her to Fashion Week. "As a mother, I am very grateful that my daughter loves to travel with me on work trips; I love that I can take her everywhere with me," she said.

On Wednesday, July 6, North West, along with her grandmother Kris Jenner, watched her mother's modeling debut at the presentation of the Balenciaga couture collection. Then Kim Kardashian first appeared on the catwalk as a model Demna Gvasalia.

In a previous post, US fashion house Tom Ford hired an investment bank, Goldman Sachs, to explore the brand's potential for a possible sale. BoF writes about it.

The brand's collaboration with Goldman Sachs has not yet been officially confirmed, but sources familiar with the situation say so.

The Tom Ford house is expected to be valued at several billion dollars, and the terms of its sale may include the option of transferring to any new owner the right to work with its founder, designer Tom Ford.

The Tom Ford brand was founded in 2005 and initially specialized in menswear. Now Tom Ford also sells glasses, cosmetics, perfumes, as well as accessories such as watches and small leather goods.

