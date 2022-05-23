Kim Kardashian 's boyfriend Pete Davidson is leaving SNL after eight seasons.

Pete Davidson, 28, is leaving America's popular sketch show Saturday Night Live after eight years on the show.

On May 21, the last episode with Davidson will be shown on the air, Variety reports, citing a source close to the star. The comedian joined the cast of the show in 2014 at the age of 20, making him the youngest member of the show in its history.

For eight years of filming in SNL, the star's career went uphill outside of the show. On account of his participation in 11 feature films, including the dramedy "King of Staten Island" and the fantastic action movie "Suicide Squad: Mission Through."

Davidson is also widely known for his busy personal life. In recent years, he managed to visit the boyfriend of Kate Beckinsale, Kaya Gerber, and Margaret Qualley and was engaged to Ariana Grande. Davidson has been in a relationship with Kim Kardashian since November 2021.

Tonight's episode will be the finale of Season 47 and will be hosted by Russian doll star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne. Earlier today, Deadline reported that Pete and his girlfriend might be considering going down, as their relationship is getting more and more serious.

He has played a role in Wizards! And the filming will take place in Queensland, Australia.