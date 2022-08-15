Kim Kardashian Worked With Designers Tommy Clements And Waldo Fernandez To Design The Space, And She Used Michèle Lamy From Rick Owens To Make The Furniture

In a Friday-released YouTube video with the title "Greetings from my office! Official office tour of SKKN by Kim, "The Kardashians star, 41, offers a thorough tour of the skincare company's headquarters, which has an amphitheater, a picture studio, two glamour rooms, two kitchens, two magazine walls, and two magazine walls.

Kardashian introduces her designers, Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, at the outset of the trip. She also thanks Michèle Lamy from Rick Owens for her assistance moving the furniture.

In the video, Kardashian praises Lamy, saying, "She did all the furniture and assisted me to start coming up with just everything that I would potentially need and adore."

The mother of four continues the tour by showcasing one of her "favorite things in the office"—an amphitheater.

I wanted a pleasant environment not only for when the kids come over and can chill out and watch films, but also if I had to do presents or just examine things on a greater scale," she says. "This space is so big in here; I think it's like 40,000 square feet.

The room's focal point is a chocolate Rick Owens U-shaped bed/sofa. "I had looked at one of these Rick Owens bedrooms like this, and I always adored it, so I sent Michèle a photo and was like, 'How do we start making something like this for my office?'" said Kim Kardashian of her desire for the space to be comfortable and a put where her family and her staff could just "chill." "declares Kardashian.

The creator of SKIMS displays her selection of inspirational literature in the reception room. Everything I adore is in here, she claims, whether it is the Marilyn book her mother gave her after the Met [Gala]. (Kardashian made headlines by attending the 2022 Met Gala in May wearing Marilyn Monroe's renowned "Happy Birthday Mr. President" outfit.)