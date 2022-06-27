Kim Kardashian wore a translucent maxi that can not be called modest

Kim Kardashian , 41, had to struggle to fit into Marilyn Monroe 's iconic "naked" red carpet dress. There were rumors that despite her weight loss, the reality TV star still ruined the iconic outfit.

However, she herself denied this possibility. In a recent interview, Kim emphasized that she only wore the original dress for 3-4 minutes.

At the same time, Marilyn's outfit is far from the most piquant of all that we saw on the Kardashians. So, the other day she put on a light gray maxi dress and starred in it for a video on social networks.

The almost completely transparent outfit emphasized the noticeably built figure of a celebrity.

By the way, this outfit was sold out almost immediately after it appeared in the Skims online store. Skims Romance Halter Slip was presented at a price of 88 dollars.

"How much her figure has changed" "It seems to me that she not only lost weight but also got rid of some of the volumes in her buttocks" "I can't even believe that a person can lose so much weight in just a few weeks," "The outfit is just amazing," admired Internet users in the comments.

Her video comes just two days after the fall of her skincare brand SKKN, which includes nine products.

On Tuesday, Kim appeared on the Today show to promote her brand, as well as discuss her relationship with Pete Davidson, the Marilyn Monroe dress controversy she wore to the Met Gala last month.

And much more.

Kim revealed that she had lost more weight after changing her lifestyle to fit Marilyn Monroe's outfit for the Met Gala.

The star, who lost 16 pounds in May to fit the famous frock, revealed that she has since lost five more pounds, bringing her total weight to 21 pounds.