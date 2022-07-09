Kim Kardashian wears skinny leggings to show off her amazing weight loss

Star at Paris Fashion Week-along with her daughter and an impressive Balenciaga wardrobe.

The 41-year-old social media star successfully makes sure that all eyes are on her when she goes out in public in any region of the globe.

Having joined the fashion scene of the French capital, Kim Kardashian continues to focus the attention of the public on her amazing figure, clearly proving that she has already lost 10 kilograms and continues to work on her own body.

The number one thing in the wardrobe of the star of the show The Kardashians is Balenciaga super-tight leggings (famous pants leggings) in all shades available from the brand.

Kim walked to the Dior Homme show yesterday afternoon in a neon green outfit, and by evening she returned to dark tones, wearing a sexy lace-up bodysuit from the 2018 collection with an open back and a Speed ​​Hunters print over leggings.

Kim completed her cosmic look with a black fur handbag and futuristic-style sunglasses. Proving that she's following in the footsteps of her famous parents, nine-year-old North looks like a mini fashionista as she accompanies her mother on trips to fashion shows.

The eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West chose an oversized denim jacket embroidered with sequins, a T-shirt, Balenciaga boots, and a family accessory - spectacular glasses.

In a previous post, Kim posted pictures of herself in a tight black dress with a glamorous cutout on her hips, revealing the fact that she likes to go in this cut dress without underwear.

Today, the star posted a new photo on social media with a short headline, "Soon". Yes, this is a promotional shot of the new SKIMS Metallic Bikini Collection, but it is also a proud display of a new living personality that should be envied.