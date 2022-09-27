Kim Kardashian Was In Milan For Her Fashion Presentation, Which Was Put On By Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana 's show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday may have gotten tongues going because of Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone. Still, Kim Kardashian and spaghetti were the real stars of the show.

During the presentation of Kim's inaugural collection with the Italian fashion house, guests watched a video of Kim eating pasta in slow motion for the entirety of the 20-minute runway show. Our sources tell us that the pasta theme was carried over to the after-party.

At the gathering, each food stand was given a name beginning with Kim's. Her name was bestowed upon everything. A source informed us about the cannolis and other items such as Kimycello, a spin on the traditional Italian liqueur limoncello.

The reception Kim received from the crowd was so enthusiastic that it was almost as if she had never been to Milan before. They were still getting used to seeing her. A source indicated that everybody was pumped up about it.

DJ Cassidy was spinning tunes at the party, and when Kim Kardashian entered the room, Beyoncé and Madonna's Break My Soul: The Queen's Remix was playing. At the same time, Khloé Kardashian, La La Anthony, and Kris Jenner were showing off their moves in a VIP area, according to a witness at the event.

According to the first source, there was a point in the evening when Italian waiters offered pasta throughout the room, and Kim started passing pasta out on dancing.

We've been told that in between the exhibition and the party, the Kardashian family gathered for a secluded meal at the Martini restaurant and bar, which the designers own. Khloé was present, and after taking a photo with the Italian actor Michele Morrone, she became the subject of relationship rumors. However, our insider stated that any reports of a romantic relationship felt more like a gentle introduction than a forceful one.