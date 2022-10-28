Kim Kardashian Wants Healing After The Scandal Involving Her Ex-Husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is prepared to move on with her life after the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West and his following bizarre behavior. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old reality actress was seen at a spiritual healer's office in Beverly Hills, only days after she publicly shamed her ex-husband for his anti-Semitic comments.

During the visit, Kardashian was seen hiding her face with a little black rucksack, which made her attempt to avoid drawing attention to herself. The founder of Skims, who had filed for separation in 2021, appeared to be keeping things casual by donning a pair of black leggings, an enormous blue racing jacket, black Vans, and her characteristic pair of Balenciaga sunglasses.

For the occasion, Kardashian kept her platinum blonde hair down and styled it in undone waves while wearing minimal makeup. The therapy session that Kardashian is attending comes after several weeks of drama revolving around West and her famous family.

After receiving criticism for introducing White Lives Matter clothing during Paris Fashion Week, the Yeezy designer has resorted to spouting anti-Semitism online in response to the incident.

The Heartless rapper made his threat to carry out his threat to go death con three on Jewish people in a series of social media posts that have since been deleted. However, following his suspension from Twitter and Instagram, he doubled down on his controversial comments by pointing the finger of blame at Jewish publications for censoring him.

The upsetting remarks generated an outcry among celebrities, and many of his colleagues have severed all ties with West as a result of the commotion caused by the rants.

Most significantly, on Tuesday, he lost his endorsement deal with Adidas, which resulted in a drop in his net worth from $1.5 billion to $400 million.

To get back on his feet, West went up the next day uninvited to the headquarters of Sketchers in an attempt to form a new deal with the shoe manufacturer, which is notable for being owned and controlled by a Jewish family. West's goal was to make up for a lost time.