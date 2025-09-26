Kim Kardashian Unveils NikeSKIMS With Dramatic New York Public Library Stunt

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian revealed the launch date of her most awaited NikeSKIMS collaboration by way of a sort of performance art atop the steps of the New York Public Library. The collection, spawned by an athleticwear conglomerate collaboration of her shapewear label SKIMS with Nike, will hit the shelves on September 26. Within a matter of minutes, the announcement in the form of a social media post triggered a wave of reactions with many directly comparing the aura to that of her ex-husband.

Advertisement

It’s a far cry from subtle and quiet. The reveal found Kardashian dropping visuals of a gang of models all coordinated under one concept; “Bodies at work,” giving a kinetic charisma to those famous library steps. Flash mobs are a type of contemporary art, imbibing an important fashion event with new life. The unveiling launch will be available online and sold in a handful of Nike and SKIMS outlets to the public, hence positioning Kardashian’s billion-dollar brand as a serious player in athletic apparel.

The comment section dissected the visual cues of the campaign seconds after the announcement. Some found the stirring response: “Yeezy taught you well, well-done 😍🔥” Another chimed in with: “This is giving Yeezy vibes a bit but love it.” Discussion exploded following these comments as people unequivocally pointed out “yeezy season 3 2015” as the obvious comparative. For many followers, the comparison was direct: one to West fashion shows that were littered with references to minimalism in one way or another, often bordering on stark presentation.

Amidst the Yeezy comparisons, words came also for the mighty scale and boldness of the campaign. “Love watching the evolution of a Skims launch and campaign! Y’all are literally making art now. Congratulations sis ❤️,” gushed one. Another simply said, “flashmob moment.” Clearly, the conversion of an iconic NYC site into a dramatic scene resonated with those who perceive stage sets for fashion as sociocultural events.

While the campaign sparked fervent excitement, critiques were thrown in drop after drop. It initiated a critique of the brand’s pursuit of inclusiveness. One audience member called out, “loveee this but where’s the men??? @skims,” throwing shade at an ongoing conversation about the brand’s product range. Another aspiring model chimed right in, “I WANNA MODEL FOR @skims 🥺❤️.” One more disappointed voice jumped in with, “Ya need some new ideas🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Providing some icing to these layers of comments, a product artist from the library flashmob confirmed: “So thankful for the opportunity to perform for you today — what an amazing experience.” Such a statement confirms that the campaign shoot was not merely a promotion but also an art installation in the public realm. Kim has always understood the power of public spectacle.

Advertisement

NikeSKIMS is a crowning achievement for Kim Kardashian and places SKIMS at the intersection of high fashion, performance, and pop culture. Stylistically, the stringent selection bore an obvious similarity to her past; yet in its boldness, the brand presentation stands firmly into the future. It would be the talk, beginning with respect for art and into the clamor for inclusivity; Kardashian is perhaps the best-ever makers of buzz and keeping her brand constantly in the public eye. September 26 would be marked as the day the world would stand and judge if the product measured up to the spectacle. The event’s timing is notable, coming just after a major humanitarian honor for the star. Her family was supportive, with Kylie Jenner among those celebrating the launch.