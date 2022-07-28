Kim Kardashian Treated Her Followers To A Very Seductive Sneak Preview Of The Newest Additions To Her SKIMS Swim Line

Regardless of what the media said about her, Kim Kardashian has always been proud of her curves. The celebrity acknowledged that she was intently examining press pieces about herself at the same time in one of her interviews.

In order to avoid reading about how her figure had changed in publications after her pregnancies, the star tried to go to as few social gatherings as she could.

Kim Kardashian Has a Wedding Announcement, And She Already Has A Celeb Fan

Kim now has every right to be pleased with himself, though. She notably dropped weight in order to fit into the fabled Marilyn Monroe garment.

Some stories claim that the famous mother of many children even diminished the size of her hips and buttocks. She now occasionally posts images of herself wearing scant clothing and a swimsuit.

And incidentally, the sales of the Kim brand successfully reflect this. Now, there are significantly more individuals interested in purchasing new lines of underwear or swimwear when she promotes them herself. So, Kardashian recently put several new models to the test herself.

Kim Kardashian Wears New SKIMS Shapewear In Instagram Post

It should be mentioned that Kim took the development of a swimwear collection quite logically.

Available are alternatives there for girls who want to chill and don’t want to reveal too much of their naked bodies, as well as for those who want to showcase their sporting prowess on the beach. By the way, looked like a micro-bikini, which was quite remarkable. True, a starlike shape was scarcely retained.

The swimsuits Kim tried are scheduled to go on sale on June 28 and range in price from $36 to $108.

SKIMS is a business that makes underwear, loungewear, and shapewear that was co-founded in 2019 by Jens Grede and Kim Kardashian.

SKIMS engages in direct sales via its website SKIMS.com, as well as through selective alliances with retailers like Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSENSE, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew, and David Jones.