Kim Kardashian spoke frankly about the illness provoked by sharp weight loss

This year, Kim Kardashian became the absolute star of the Met Gala, eclipsing not only her sisters but all other celebrities.

However, even under such terms of the lease, Kim had to lose a few pounds in order to fit into the iconic dress. She came to the ball in the legendary naked dress of Marilyn Monroe. True, the reality show star wore it, in her own words, for only a few minutes - after that, the celebrity was dressed in a copy of the outfit. This was done so as not to damage it.

However, even under such terms of the lease, Kim had to lose a few pounds in order to fit into the iconic dress. Internet users even suggested that Kardashian decided to remove implants from her buttocks.

However, she still managed a strict diet. Such a radical weight loss, however, still affected her health.

In the new issue of Allure magazine, Kim admitted that for the sake of a triumphant appearance on the red carpet, she began to eat meat again-before that, the celebrity adhered to a plant-based diet.

The abrupt change in diet provoked a new outbreak of the old Kardashian disease - psoriasis. And as a result, the star of the reality show even developed psoriatic arthritis.

“Psoriasis was almost all over the body. In addition, psoriatic arthritis began to develop, so I could not move my hands. I went crazy. It was very painful.

I had to go to a rheumatologist who prescribed steroids for me, ”the celebrity recalled. After the Met Gala died down, Kim was able to return to a plant-based diet. Giving up meat helped her get rid of psoriatic arthritis.

Advertisement

In a previous post, Kim Kardashian, who has split from Kanye West , also reacted to the 16-pound weight loss she received in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's famous outfit.