Kim Kardashian spoke about her relationship with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West broke up last year. The couple decided to divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

However, one of the brightest couples in show business still does not leave the pages of the tabloids. Probably, their breakup and its reasons will be discussed for a long time.

In a new episode of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim made it clear that their marriage was far from ideal.

"If people knew what our relationship really was, I think they would ask: "How could this go on for so long?" She admitted in a conversation with her younger sister Chloe.

According to Kim, she did a lot to save the marriage, but her efforts nevertheless did not save him. "I can live in peace knowing that I have tried everything in my power to make things right.

And so I could leave absolutely free of guilt," added the star.

Now Kim is happy in a new relationship. The star has been dating comedian Pete Davidson for several months. She remained in a strained relationship with her ex-husband.

The couple is arguing about custody of their four children, who, after the divorce of their parents, remained to live with their mother.

The TV star is currently living with her children in her luxurious mansion in the Calabasas area of California, while the comedian is now based in New York.

But since Davidson recently retired from the SNL show, he is no longer confined to one place because of work and can easily go with his lover. "Their relationship continues to grow.

They are very confident in their relationship and are discussing future plans and the possibility of living together," said Insider.

She also said that Kim is looking forward to a joint vacation this summer to be alone with her boyfriend, away from their four children at her wedding to Kanye West.